Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|5
|11
|
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|a-Velazquez ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.353
|Hoerner ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Wisdom 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|McKinstry 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.230
|Morel 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|5
|6
|
|Fraley dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Senzel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|b-Lopez ph-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Solano 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Almora Jr. lf-cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.182
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Chicago
|020
|300
|000_5
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|040
|130
|00x_8
|13
|1
a-singled for Ortega in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Senzel in the 4th.
E_Castro (), Barrero (3). LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Hoerner 2 (16), McKinstry 2 (2), Reyes (1), Fraley (4), Romine (2). HR_Wisdom (21), off Dunn; Gomes (6), off Dunn; Morel (11), off Dunn; Aquino (4), off Thompson. RBIs_Wisdom 2 (54), Gomes 2 (16), Morel (32), Aquino 3 (12), K.Farmer (54), Lopez (2), Barrero (4), Romine 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Morel, McKinstry 3, Suzuki, Happ 2); Cincinnati 5 (Fraley 2, Almora Jr. 2, Votto). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Cincinnati 4 for 14.
GIDP_Suzuki.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Barrero, Votto).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|1
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|2
|70
|3.67
|Espinoza, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|56
|4.11
|Rucker
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|4.73
|Castro
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|12.71
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|72
|8.64
|Sanmartin
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.63
|Kuhnel, W, 2-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|5.30
|B.Farmer, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.04
|Strickland, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|14
|5.70
|Díaz, S, 5-7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|1.83
Inherited runners-scored_Espinoza 1-1, Rucker 2-2, Díaz 3-0. WP_Strickland.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:29. A_23,959 (42,319).
