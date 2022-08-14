Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 12 5 5 11 Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .230 a-Velazquez ph-cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279 Suzuki rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Reyes dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .353 Hoerner ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .302 Wisdom 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .223 McKinstry 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .167 Gomes c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .230 Morel 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .260

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 13 8 5 6 Fraley dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .247 Senzel cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .243 b-Lopez ph-lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .262 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .262 Votto 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Solano 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .312 Almora Jr. lf-cf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .226 Aquino rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .182 Barrero ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .216 Romine c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .208

Chicago 020 300 000_5 12 1 Cincinnati 040 130 00x_8 13 1

a-singled for Ortega in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Senzel in the 4th.

E_Castro (), Barrero (3). LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Hoerner 2 (16), McKinstry 2 (2), Reyes (1), Fraley (4), Romine (2). HR_Wisdom (21), off Dunn; Gomes (6), off Dunn; Morel (11), off Dunn; Aquino (4), off Thompson. RBIs_Wisdom 2 (54), Gomes 2 (16), Morel (32), Aquino 3 (12), K.Farmer (54), Lopez (2), Barrero (4), Romine 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Morel, McKinstry 3, Suzuki, Happ 2); Cincinnati 5 (Fraley 2, Almora Jr. 2, Votto). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Cincinnati 4 for 14.

GIDP_Suzuki.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Barrero, Votto).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 1 2-3 2 4 4 3 2 70 3.67 Espinoza, L, 0-2 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 1 56 4.11 Rucker 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 28 4.73 Castro 2 3 0 0 0 0 35 12.71

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunn 3 2-3 7 5 5 2 4 72 8.64 Sanmartin 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 6.63 Kuhnel, W, 2-1 2 1 0 0 1 1 26 5.30 B.Farmer, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.04 Strickland, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 14 5.70 Díaz, S, 5-7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 29 1.83

Inherited runners-scored_Espinoza 1-1, Rucker 2-2, Díaz 3-0. WP_Strickland.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:29. A_23,959 (42,319).

