Sports News

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 5:29 pm
Chicago

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 37 8 13 8
Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 Fraley dh 5 1 2 0
Velazquez ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Senzel cf 1 0 0 0
Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Lopez ph-lf 3 0 2 1
Suzuki rf 5 0 0 0 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 2 1
Reyes dh 5 0 1 0 Votto 1b 5 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 5 1 3 0 Solano 2b 4 2 2 0
Wisdom 1b 5 1 2 2 Almora Jr. lf-cf 3 2 0 0
McKinstry 2b 5 1 2 0 Aquino rf 4 1 1 3
Gomes c 3 1 1 2 Barrero ss 4 1 2 1
Morel 3b 3 1 1 1 Romine c 4 1 2 2
Chicago 020 300 000 5
Cincinnati 040 130 00x 8

E_Castro (), Barrero (3). DP_Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Hoerner 2 (16), McKinstry 2 (2), Reyes (1), Fraley (4), Romine (2). HR_Wisdom (21), Gomes (6), Morel (11), Aquino (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Thompson 1 2-3 2 4 4 3 2
Espinoza L,0-2 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 1
Rucker 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 3
Castro 2 3 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Dunn 3 2-3 7 5 5 2 4
Sanmartin 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Kuhnel W,2-1 2 1 0 0 1 1
B.Farmer H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Strickland H,4 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Díaz S,5-7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4

WP_Strickland.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:29. A_23,959 (42,319).

Sports News