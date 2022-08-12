Atlanta United FC (7-9-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (8-8-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +114, Atlanta United FC +209, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Atlanta United in conference play. READ MORE

Cincinnati is 7-6-6 in conference games. Brenner leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with eight. Cincinnati has scored 40 goals.

United is 4-6-6 in Eastern Conference games. Josef Martinez leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five goals. United has scored 31.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenner has eight goals and four assists for Cincinnati. Brandon Vazquez has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

Martinez has scored five goals and added four assists for United. Thiago Almada has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 2-1-7, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Nicholas Markanich (injured), Beckham Sunderland (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), George Campbell (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

