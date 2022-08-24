Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
4
3
3
7
Kwan lf
3
1
0
0
1
0
.299
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|7
|
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Palacios dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|b-Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|4
|13
|
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Drury dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|a-Alfaro ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.195
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Cleveland
|010
|010
|010_3
|4
|0
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|3
a-struck out for Drury in the 5th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 9th.
E_Machado (9), Clevinger 2 (3). LOB_Cleveland 4, San Diego 10. 2B_Nola (11). HR_Gonzalez (4), off Clevinger; Giménez (15), off Clevinger. RBIs_Gonzalez (22), Giménez (59), Ramírez (100), Cronenworth (64).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Straw, Naylor); San Diego 4 (Grisham 2, Machado, Bell). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Profar.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|95
|5.37
|Sandlin, W, 5-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.18
|Karinchak, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.35
|Stephan, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.44
|Clase, S, 29-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.20
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 4-5
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|91
|3.59
|Crismatt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.77
|García
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.55
|Hill
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0, Hill 2-1. HBP_Civale (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:20. A_38,166 (40,209).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.