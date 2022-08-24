Trending:
Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 1:20 am
< a min read
      

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
3
4
3
3
7

Kwan lf
3
1
0
0
1
0
.299

READ MORE
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 4 3 3 7
Kwan lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .299
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .284
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Giménez 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .309
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .306
Palacios dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .241
b-Miller ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 4 13
Profar lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .245
Cronenworth 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .240
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Drury dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .263
a-Alfaro ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249
Kim ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .195
Nola c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .248
Cleveland 010 010 010_3 4 0
San Diego 000 010 000_1 6 3

a-struck out for Drury in the 5th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 9th.

E_Machado (9), Clevinger 2 (3). LOB_Cleveland 4, San Diego 10. 2B_Nola (11). HR_Gonzalez (4), off Clevinger; Giménez (15), off Clevinger. RBIs_Gonzalez (22), Giménez (59), Ramírez (100), Cronenworth (64).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Straw, Naylor); San Diego 4 (Grisham 2, Machado, Bell). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Profar.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 4 95 5.37
Sandlin, W, 5-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.18
Karinchak, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 1.35
Stephan, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.44
Clase, S, 29-31 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.20
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, L, 4-5 6 2 2 2 1 4 91 3.59
Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.77
García 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.55
Hill 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0, Hill 2-1. HBP_Civale (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:20. A_38,166 (40,209).

