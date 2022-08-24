Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Cleveland

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

3

4

3

3

7 Kwan lf

3

1

0

0

1

0

.299 READ MORE

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 4 3 3 7 Kwan lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .299 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .284 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Giménez 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .309 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .306 Palacios dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .241 b-Miller ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 4 13 Profar lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .245 Cronenworth 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .240 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Drury dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .263 a-Alfaro ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Kim ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .195 Nola c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .248

Cleveland 010 010 010_3 4 0 San Diego 000 010 000_1 6 3

a-struck out for Drury in the 5th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 9th.

E_Machado (9), Clevinger 2 (3). LOB_Cleveland 4, San Diego 10. 2B_Nola (11). HR_Gonzalez (4), off Clevinger; Giménez (15), off Clevinger. RBIs_Gonzalez (22), Giménez (59), Ramírez (100), Cronenworth (64).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Straw, Naylor); San Diego 4 (Grisham 2, Machado, Bell). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Profar.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 4 95 5.37 Sandlin, W, 5-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.18 Karinchak, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 1.35 Stephan, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.44 Clase, S, 29-31 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.20

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, L, 4-5 6 2 2 2 1 4 91 3.59 Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.77 García 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.55 Hill 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0, Hill 2-1. HBP_Civale (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:20. A_38,166 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.