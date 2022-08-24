Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Cleveland
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alfaro ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cleveland
|010
|010
|010
|—
|3
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Machado (9), Clevinger 2 (3). LOB_Cleveland 4, San Diego 10. 2B_Nola (11). HR_Gonzalez (4), Giménez (15).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Sandlin W,5-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stephan H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Clase S,29-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger L,4-5
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Crismatt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hill
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Civale (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:20. A_38,166 (40,209).
