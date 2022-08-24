Trending:
Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 1:20 am
< a min read
      

Cleveland

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

Cleveland San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 33 1 6 1
Kwan lf 3 1 0 0 Profar lf 3 0 1 0
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 5 0 1 1
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 Drury dh 2 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 3 1 1 1 Alfaro ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 1 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Palacios dh 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 0 1 0
Miller ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Kim ss 3 0 1 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Nola c 4 1 2 0
Cleveland 010 010 010 3
San Diego 000 010 000 1

E_Machado (9), Clevinger 2 (3). LOB_Cleveland 4, San Diego 10. 2B_Nola (11). HR_Gonzalez (4), Giménez (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 4
Sandlin W,5-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Karinchak H,3 1 1 0 0 1 2
Stephan H,12 1 1 0 0 1 3
Clase S,29-31 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Clevinger L,4-5 6 2 2 2 1 4
Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 1
García 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Hill 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Civale (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:20. A_38,166 (40,209).

Top Stories