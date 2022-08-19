Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|
|Lambert p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jones dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|40x
|—
|5
DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (6), Harrison (15), Maile (10). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Ramírez (23). SB_Giménez (16), Naylor (4).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|López L,5-3 BS,0-4
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Diekman
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Lambert
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie W,9-9
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|Stephan H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase S,28-30
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
López pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Lynn (Naylor), Stephan (Vaughn). WP_McKenzie.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:14. A_25,521 (34,788).
