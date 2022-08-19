Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 9 5 Lambert p-p 0 0 0 0 Kwan lf 5 1 1 1 Pollock cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 1 Jiménez lf 3 1 1 0 Naylor 1b 2 0 1 0 Engel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 0 2 2 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 Jones dh 3 0 0 0 Grandal dh-c 4 0 1 0 Miller ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 0 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 Maile c 3 1 1 0 Zavala c 2 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Sheets ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Chicago 200 000 000 — 2 Cleveland 000 001 40x — 5

DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (6), Harrison (15), Maile (10). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Ramírez (23). SB_Giménez (16), Naylor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Lynn 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 6 López L,5-3 BS,0-4 1 3 3 3 0 1 Diekman 0 1 1 1 3 0 Lambert 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland McKenzie W,9-9 7 6 2 2 0 14 Stephan H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clase S,28-30 1 1 0 0 0 2

López pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lynn (Naylor), Stephan (Vaughn). WP_McKenzie.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:14. A_25,521 (34,788).

