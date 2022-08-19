Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:44 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
2
7
2
0
17

Lambert p-p
0
0
0
0
0
0

READ MORE
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 0 17
Lambert p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pollock cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .240
Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Jiménez lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .311
c-Engel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .203
Grandal dh-c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Zavala c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .281
b-Sheets ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 5 4 8
Kwan lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .301
Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286
Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .283
Naylor 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Giménez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .313
Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .301
Jones dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244
a-Miller ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Hedges c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .174
Maile c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Chicago 200 000 000_2 7 0
Cleveland 000 001 40x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Jones in the 7th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 8th. c- for Jiménez in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (6), Harrison (15), Maile (10). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Ramírez (23), off Lynn. RBIs_Abreu (57), Moncada (40), Ramírez (99), Kwan (32), Rosario (51), Giménez 2 (58). SB_Giménez (16), Naylor (4).

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Miller 2, Jones). RISP_Chicago 2 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Giménez, Straw. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 6 95 5.30
López, L, 5-3, BS, 0-4 1 3 3 3 0 1 25 3.23
Diekman 0 1 1 1 3 0 19 4.26
Lambert 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.84
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, W, 9-9 7 6 2 2 0 14 101 3.11
Stephan, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.49
Clase, S, 28-30 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.22

Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Diekman 1-1, Lambert 3-0. IBB_off Diekman (Gonzalez). HBP_Lynn (Naylor), Stephan (Vaughn). WP_McKenzie. PB_Zavala (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:14. A_25,521 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|26 NGAUS 2022 144th General Conference...
8|26 Chicago Cyber Security Summit
8|26 2022 Procurement Playbook - VA -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories