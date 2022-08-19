Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 0 17 Lambert p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pollock cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .240 Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Jiménez lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .311 c-Engel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .203 Grandal dh-c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Zavala c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .281 b-Sheets ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 5 4 8 Kwan lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .301 Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .283 Naylor 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .275 Giménez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .313 Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .301 Jones dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 a-Miller ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Hedges c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .174 Maile c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204

Chicago 200 000 000_2 7 0 Cleveland 000 001 40x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Jones in the 7th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 8th. c- for Jiménez in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (6), Harrison (15), Maile (10). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Ramírez (23), off Lynn. RBIs_Abreu (57), Moncada (40), Ramírez (99), Kwan (32), Rosario (51), Giménez 2 (58). SB_Giménez (16), Naylor (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Miller 2, Jones). RISP_Chicago 2 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Giménez, Straw. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 6 95 5.30 López, L, 5-3, BS, 0-4 1 3 3 3 0 1 25 3.23 Diekman 0 1 1 1 3 0 19 4.26 Lambert 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.84

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie, W, 9-9 7 6 2 2 0 14 101 3.11 Stephan, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.49 Clase, S, 28-30 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.22

Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Diekman 1-1, Lambert 3-0. IBB_off Diekman (Gonzalez). HBP_Lynn (Naylor), Stephan (Vaughn). WP_McKenzie. PB_Zavala (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:14. A_25,521 (34,788).

