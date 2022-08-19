Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
2
7
2
0
17
Lambert p-p
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|17
|
|Lambert p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Jiménez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|c-Engel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.203
|Grandal dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|b-Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.301
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Naylor 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Jones dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|a-Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|40x_5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Jones in the 7th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 8th. c- for Jiménez in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Jiménez (6), Harrison (15), Maile (10). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Ramírez (23), off Lynn. RBIs_Abreu (57), Moncada (40), Ramírez (99), Kwan (32), Rosario (51), Giménez 2 (58). SB_Giménez (16), Naylor (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Miller 2, Jones). RISP_Chicago 2 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Giménez, Straw. GIDP_Grandal.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|5.30
|López, L, 5-3, BS, 0-4
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|3.23
|Diekman
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|19
|4.26
|Lambert
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.84
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 9-9
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|101
|3.11
|Stephan, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.49
|Clase, S, 28-30
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.22
Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Diekman 1-1, Lambert 3-0. IBB_off Diekman (Gonzalez). HBP_Lynn (Naylor), Stephan (Vaughn). WP_McKenzie. PB_Zavala (2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:14. A_25,521 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.