Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 10:11 pm
Cleveland

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 33 2 6 1
Kwan lf 4 2 1 0 Greene cf 4 0 2 0
Rosario ss 4 1 3 1 Báez ss 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 H.Castro 1b 4 1 1 0
Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 2 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0
Naylor 1b 4 0 1 1 Reyes pr-dh 1 1 1 0
Miller dh 4 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 4 0 2 0 W.Castro rf 4 0 1 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Haase ph 0 0 0 1
Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 011 030 5
Detroit 000 000 002 2

DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Rosario 2 (21), Kwan (18), Gonzalez (14), Giménez (18). SF_Hedges (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,7-6 7 4 0 0 1 8
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2
Morgan 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Clase S,25-27 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Alexander L,2-6 7 7 2 2 0 2
Vest 1 3 3 3 1 0
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Clase.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:41. A_16,359 (41,083).

