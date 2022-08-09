Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Cleveland
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes pr-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haase ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|030
|—
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Rosario 2 (21), Kwan (18), Gonzalez (14), Giménez (18). SF_Hedges (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber W,7-6
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Clase S,25-27
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander L,2-6
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Vest
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Clase.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:41. A_16,359 (41,083).
