Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 5 1 2 Kwan lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .297 Rosario ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .290 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .299 Naylor 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Miller dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Giménez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .302 Hedges c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .173 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 1 3 11 Greene cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .245 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220 H.Castro 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268 1-Reyes pr-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .273 Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .207 W.Castro rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .198 a-Haase ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .239 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .140

Cleveland 000 011 030_5 11 0 Detroit 000 000 002_2 6 0

a-walked for Barnhart in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Rosario 2 (21), Kwan (18), Gonzalez (14), Giménez (18). RBIs_Hedges (21), Rosario (45), Gonzalez 2 (18), Naylor (54), Haase (27). SF_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Kwan); Detroit 3 (Barnhart, Baddoo 2). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Detroit 0 for 6.

GIDP_Naylor.

DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 7-6 7 4 0 0 1 8 91 3.21 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.84 Morgan 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 25 4.05 Clase, S, 25-27 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.35

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 2-6 7 7 2 2 0 2 84 3.83 Vest 1 3 3 3 1 0 20 3.77 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.29

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 3-1. WP_Clase.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:41. A_16,359 (41,083).

