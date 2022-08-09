Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
11
5
1
2
Kwan lf
4
2
1
0
1
0
.297
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|1
|2
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.173
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|3
|11
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Haase ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|030_5
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|0
a-walked for Barnhart in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Rosario 2 (21), Kwan (18), Gonzalez (14), Giménez (18). RBIs_Hedges (21), Rosario (45), Gonzalez 2 (18), Naylor (54), Haase (27). SF_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Kwan); Detroit 3 (Barnhart, Baddoo 2). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Detroit 0 for 6.
GIDP_Naylor.
DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 7-6
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|91
|3.21
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.84
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|4.05
|Clase, S, 25-27
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.35
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-6
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|84
|3.83
|Vest
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3.77
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.29
Inherited runners-scored_Clase 3-1. WP_Clase.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:41. A_16,359 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.