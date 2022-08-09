Trending:
Sports News

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 10:11 pm
Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
5
11
5
1
2

Kwan lf
4
2
1
0
1
0
.297

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 1 3 11
Greene cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .245
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220
H.Castro 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268
1-Reyes pr-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .207
W.Castro rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .198
a-Haase ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .239
Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .140
Cleveland 000 011 030_5 11 0
Detroit 000 000 002_2 6 0

a-walked for Barnhart in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Rosario 2 (21), Kwan (18), Gonzalez (14), Giménez (18). RBIs_Hedges (21), Rosario (45), Gonzalez 2 (18), Naylor (54), Haase (27). SF_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Kwan); Detroit 3 (Barnhart, Baddoo 2). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Detroit 0 for 6.

GIDP_Naylor.

DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 7-6 7 4 0 0 1 8 91 3.21
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.84
Morgan 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 25 4.05
Clase, S, 25-27 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.35
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander, L, 2-6 7 7 2 2 0 2 84 3.83
Vest 1 3 3 3 1 0 20 3.77
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.29

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 3-1. WP_Clase.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:41. A_16,359 (41,083).

Top Stories