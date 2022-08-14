On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 4:50 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
7
13
7
2
9

Kwan lf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.295

Rosario ss 4 3 3 2 1 1 .288
Ramírez dh 4 0 1 1 1 3 .282
Naylor 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .274
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .295
Miller 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .243
Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .307
Freeman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Hedges c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .179
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 2 0 9
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .308
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .284
Kirk c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Hernández dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Tapia cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Espinal ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .266
Biggio rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Cleveland 110 120 002_7 13 0
Toronto 100 010 000_2 8 1

E_Kirk (3). LOB_Cleveland 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller 2 (24), Hedges (2), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR_Rosario (8), off Gausman. RBIs_Rosario 2 (49), Hedges 2 (23), Naylor (57), Miller (43), Ramírez (93), Hernández (54), Guerrero Jr. (69). SB_Rosario (11), Kwan (12). CS_Ramírez (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Freeman, Kwan); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Tapia 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Miller.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 8-6 7 8 2 2 0 6 99 3.18
Stephan, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.60
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.29
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 8-9 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 5 98 3.16
Phelps 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.58
Richards 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.04
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 1.59
Thornton 1 3 2 2 0 1 19 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0. WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:54. A_41,002 (53,506).

