Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 4:50 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 13 7 Totals 35 2 8 2
Kwan lf 5 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 3 0
Rosario ss 4 3 3 2 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 1
Ramírez dh 4 0 1 1 Kirk c 4 0 1 0
Naylor 1b 5 0 2 1 Hernández dh 4 0 1 1
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Miller 2b 4 1 2 1 Tapia cf 4 0 1 0
Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0
Freeman 3b 4 1 1 0 Espinal ss 4 1 1 0
Hedges c 4 0 2 2 Biggio rf 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 110 120 002 7
Toronto 100 010 000 2

E_Kirk (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller 2 (24), Hedges (2), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR_Rosario (8). SB_Rosario (11), Kwan (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,8-6 7 8 2 2 0 6
Stephan H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Gausman L,8-9 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 5
Phelps 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Richards 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0
Thornton 1 3 2 2 0 1

WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:54. A_41,002 (53,506).

