Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
4
5
4
4
8
Greene cf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.228
|Reyes rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.270
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|H.Castro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|W.Castro 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Carpenter dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Clemens 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|7
|4
|10
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Naylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|1-Benson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Detroit
|000
|211
|000_4
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|06x_8
|11
|0
1-ran for Maile in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 11. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (19), Giménez (20), Kwan (19), Ramírez (37). HR_W.Castro (5), off Quantrill. RBIs_Carpenter (4), Haase (31), Reyes (18), W.Castro (20), Gonzalez 2 (21), Kwan (31), Rosario (50), Ramírez 2 (98), Miller (44). SB_Baddoo (3), Reyes (2). SF_Carpenter.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Haase, Schoop); Cleveland 7 (Giménez 2, Miller, Kwan 2, Rosario 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Naylor, Maile.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|89
|0.93
|Cisnero, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.93
|Vest, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.83
|Chafin, L, 0-2, H, 16
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|24
|3.18
|Lange, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|3.61
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|99
|3.77
|Karinchak
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|32
|1.47
|Shaw, W, 6-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.36
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.24
Inherited runners-scored_Lange 2-2, Shaw 2-0. IBB_off Lange (Naylor). HBP_Norris 3 (Rosario,Miller,Ramírez). WP_Chafin, Karinchak. PB_Haase (3).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:14. A_14,335 (34,788).
