Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 5 4 4 8 Greene cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .228 Reyes rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .270 Báez ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .227 H.Castro 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .280 W.Castro 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Carpenter dh 2 0 0 1 1 0 .300 Haase c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Clemens 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .120 Baddoo lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .188

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 11 7 4 10 Kwan lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .303 Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .284 Ramírez 3b 4 2 1 2 0 2 .281 Gonzalez rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .306 Naylor dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .273 Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .240 Giménez 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .310 Maile c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 1-Benson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .136 Hedges c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Straw cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .206

Detroit 000 211 000_4 5 0 Cleveland 001 001 06x_8 11 0

1-ran for Maile in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 11. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (19), Giménez (20), Kwan (19), Ramírez (37). HR_W.Castro (5), off Quantrill. RBIs_Carpenter (4), Haase (31), Reyes (18), W.Castro (20), Gonzalez 2 (21), Kwan (31), Rosario (50), Ramírez 2 (98), Miller (44). SB_Baddoo (3), Reyes (2). SF_Carpenter.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Haase, Schoop); Cleveland 7 (Giménez 2, Miller, Kwan 2, Rosario 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 8; Cleveland 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Naylor, Maile.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 5 4 1 1 2 4 89 0.93 Cisnero, H, 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 21 1.93 Vest, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.83 Chafin, L, 0-2, H, 16 2-3 2 3 3 0 3 24 3.18 Lange, BS, 0-2 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 20 3.61

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 6 5 4 4 2 2 99 3.77 Karinchak 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 32 1.47 Shaw, W, 6-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.36 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.24

Inherited runners-scored_Lange 2-2, Shaw 2-0. IBB_off Lange (Naylor). HBP_Norris 3 (Rosario,Miller,Ramírez). WP_Chafin, Karinchak. PB_Haase (3).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:14. A_14,335 (34,788).

