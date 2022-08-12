Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping...

READ MORE

Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 29 0 3 0
Kwan lf 4 2 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Rosario ss 5 1 1 2 Zimmer ph 1 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 3 1 3 4 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 0
Freeman pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0
Naylor 1b 5 1 2 2 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 5 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Jones dh 5 0 3 0 Biggio 1b 3 0 1 0
Hedges c 3 1 0 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0
Benson cf 5 2 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
Cleveland 005 300 000 8
Toronto 000 000 000 0

DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Toronto 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio (15). HR_Naylor (15), Ramírez (22). SF_Ramírez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Quantrill W,9-5 7 1 0 0 0 7
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Berríos L,8-5 4 8 8 8 2 1
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 0
Richards 1 0 0 0 1 2
Thornton 1 2 0 0 0 1
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0
Phelps 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Berríos 2 (Hedges,Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

T_2:33. A_41,677 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOT -...
8|19 MINDHUNTER #5 Meeting the Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories