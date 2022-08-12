Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Cleveland
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Zimmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|4
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benson cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|005
|300
|000
|—
|8
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Cleveland 10, Toronto 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio (15). HR_Naylor (15), Ramírez (22). SF_Ramírez (5).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill W,9-5
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sandlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,8-5
|4
|
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Thornton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Berríos 2 (Hedges,Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:33. A_41,677 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.