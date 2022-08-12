Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Cleveland

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

39

8

14

8

3

4 Kwan lf

4

2

1

0

1

0

.299

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 14 8 3 4 Kwan lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .299 Rosario ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .284 Ramírez 3b 3 1 3 4 1 0 .285 1-Freeman pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Naylor 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .271 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Gonzalez rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .304 Jones dh 5 0 3 0 0 0 .280 Hedges c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .172 Benson cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .105

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 0 8 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .306 a-Zimmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Biggio 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .212

Cleveland 005 300 000_8 14 0 Toronto 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-lined out for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 10, Toronto 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio (15). HR_Naylor (15), off Berríos; Ramírez (22), off Berríos. RBIs_Rosario 2 (47), Ramírez 4 (92), Naylor 2 (56). SF_Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Benson 2, Jones); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Merrifield). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Hedges. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, Naylor).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 9-5 7 1 0 0 0 7 98 3.67 Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.97 Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.43

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, L, 8-5 4 8 8 8 2 1 73 5.61 Pop 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Richards 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 5.15 Thornton 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.17 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.21 Phelps 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 2.66

HBP_Berríos 2 (Hedges,Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:33. A_41,677 (53,506).

