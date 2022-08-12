Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
8
14
8
3
4
Kwan lf
4
2
1
0
1
0
.299
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|3
|4
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.285
|1-Freeman pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Jones dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Benson cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|a-Zimmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Cleveland
|005
|300
|000_8
|14
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-lined out for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 10, Toronto 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio (15). HR_Naylor (15), off Berríos; Ramírez (22), off Berríos. RBIs_Rosario 2 (47), Ramírez 4 (92), Naylor 2 (56). SF_Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Benson 2, Jones); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Merrifield). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Hedges. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 9-5
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|98
|3.67
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.97
|Sandlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.43
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 8-5
|4
|
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|73
|5.61
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|5.15
|Thornton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.17
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.21
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.66
HBP_Berríos 2 (Hedges,Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:33. A_41,677 (53,506).
