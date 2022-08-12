Trending:
Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
8
14
8
3
4

Kwan lf
4
2
1
0
1
0
.299

Totals 39 8 14 8 3 4
Kwan lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .299
Rosario ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .284
Ramírez 3b 3 1 3 4 1 0 .285
1-Freeman pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Naylor 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .271
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Gonzalez rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .304
Jones dh 5 0 3 0 0 0 .280
Hedges c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .172
Benson cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .105
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 0 8
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .306
a-Zimmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Biggio 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .212
Cleveland 005 300 000_8 14 0
Toronto 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-lined out for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 10, Toronto 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio (15). HR_Naylor (15), off Berríos; Ramírez (22), off Berríos. RBIs_Rosario 2 (47), Ramírez 4 (92), Naylor 2 (56). SF_Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Benson 2, Jones); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Merrifield). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Hedges. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, Naylor).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 9-5 7 1 0 0 0 7 98 3.67
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.97
Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.43
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, L, 8-5 4 8 8 8 2 1 73 5.61
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Richards 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 5.15
Thornton 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.17
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.21
Phelps 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 2.66

HBP_Berríos 2 (Hedges,Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:33. A_41,677 (53,506).

Top Stories