Colorado 5, Arizona 3

Arizona
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hilliard lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Beer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bernard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Serven c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arizona
|010
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Colorado
|000
|210
|20x
|—
|5
E_Beer (1), Senzatela (1). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Hummel (5), Montero (7), Hilliard (6). HR_Serven (5). SB_Bernard (1). SF_Iglesias (3).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Devenski L,2-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Lamet W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gilbreath H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Estévez S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:33. A_32,055 (50,445).
