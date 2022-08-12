On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Colorado 5, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 11:32 pm
Arizona

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 2 Totals 30 5 6 5
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 1
Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0
Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 1
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0
Walker dh 3 1 1 0 Cron 1b 3 1 0 0
Varsho rf-cf 3 1 1 0 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0
McCarthy lf 3 1 1 0 Montero dh 4 0 1 2
Hummel c 4 0 1 2 Hilliard lf 3 1 1 0
Beer 1b 3 0 0 0 Bernard cf 3 1 1 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 Serven c 3 1 1 1
Arizona 010 200 000 3
Colorado 000 210 20x 5

E_Beer (1), Senzatela (1). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Hummel (5), Montero (7), Hilliard (6). HR_Serven (5). SB_Bernard (1). SF_Iglesias (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Davies 5 3 3 3 2 2
Devenski L,2-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Mantiply 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colorado
Senzatela 6 5 3 3 3 2
Lamet W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gilbreath H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Estévez S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:33. A_32,055 (50,445).

Top Stories