Colorado 5, Arizona 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 2 3 4 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 a-Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Walker dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .213 Varsho rf-cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .241 McCarthy lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Hummel c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .172 Beer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 2 6 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .262 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .318 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Cron 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .277 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .243 Montero dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .278 Hilliard lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .188 Bernard cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Serven c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .244

Arizona 010 200 000_3 5 1 Colorado 000 210 20x_5 6 1

a-struck out for Thomas in the 8th.

E_Beer (1), Senzatela (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Hummel (5), Montero (7), Hilliard (6). HR_Serven (5), off Davies. RBIs_Hummel 2 (13), Montero 2 (6), Serven (13), Blackmon (63), Iglesias (45). SB_Bernard (1). SF_Iglesias.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Beer, Perdomo); Colorado 1 (Bernard). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Colorado 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hummel, Beer, Bernard. GIDP_Thomas, Hummel.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 5 3 3 3 2 2 82 4.11 Devenski, L, 2-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 19 6.43 Mantiply 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 1.97 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 8.44

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 6 5 3 3 3 2 94 4.67 Lamet, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 7.63 Gilbreath, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.63 Estévez, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 4.28

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:33. A_32,055 (50,445).

