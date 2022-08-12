Colorado 5, Arizona 3

Arizona
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Walker dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Varsho rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.172
|Beer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|2
|6
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Hilliard lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Bernard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Serven c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Arizona
|010
|200
|000_3
|5
|1
|Colorado
|000
|210
|20x_5
|6
|1
a-struck out for Thomas in the 8th.
E_Beer (1), Senzatela (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Hummel (5), Montero (7), Hilliard (6). HR_Serven (5), off Davies. RBIs_Hummel 2 (13), Montero 2 (6), Serven (13), Blackmon (63), Iglesias (45). SB_Bernard (1). SF_Iglesias.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Beer, Perdomo); Colorado 1 (Bernard). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; Colorado 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hummel, Beer, Bernard. GIDP_Thomas, Hummel.
DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|82
|4.11
|Devenski, L, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|6.43
|Mantiply
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.97
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|8.44
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|94
|4.67
|Lamet, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|7.63
|Gilbreath, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.63
|Estévez, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.28
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:33. A_32,055 (50,445).
