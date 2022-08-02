Colorado 5, New York Red Bulls 4

Colorado

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Yearwood, 2 (Luquinhas), 6th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Long, 4 (Morgan), 9th; 3, Colorado, Rubio, 10 (Acosta), 21st; 4, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 10 (penalty kick), 28th; 5, Colorado, Rosenberry, 1 (Rubio), 38th.

Second Half_6, Colorado, Warner, 1, 77th; 7, Colorado, Barrios, 2 (Rubio), 80th; 8, Colorado, Toure, 1, 89th; 9, New York Red Bulls, Barlow, 3 (penalty kick), 90th+7.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Abubakar, Colorado, 27th; Rubio, Colorado, 45th+2; Vallecilla, Colorado, 64th; Barrios, Colorado, 90th+7.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Tyler Wyrostek, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_13,812.

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar (Michael Barrios, 46th), Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Gustavo Vallecilla, Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta (Drew Moor, 90th+1), Collen Warner (Yaya Toure, 80th); Jonathan Lewis (Max, 64th), Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes.

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Aaron Long, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes (Cameron Harper, 70th), John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Luquinhas, Lewis Morgan (Caden Clark, 81st), Dru Yearwood (Daniel Edelman, 59th); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 69th).

