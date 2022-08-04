Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 1:01 am
< a min read
      

Colorado

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss...

READ MORE

Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 14 7 Totals 33 3 9 3
Blackmon rf 5 2 2 0 Profar lf 4 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1
Iglesias dh 5 1 3 2 Soto rf 5 1 2 0
Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 Bell dh 3 1 2 1
McMahon 2b 3 1 2 5 Drury 2b 3 0 0 0
Daza cf 4 0 1 0 Myers 1b 4 0 1 0
Montero 3b 4 0 1 0 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0
Hampson ss 4 0 0 0 Nola c 3 1 3 1
Hilliard lf 4 1 2 0 Kim ss 2 0 0 0
Serven c 4 2 3 0 Crnenworth ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Colorado 002 040 001 7
San Diego 000 002 001 3

DP_Colorado 3, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 9. 2B_McMahon (17), Iglesias (25), Daza (13), Soto (18). 3B_Soto (2). HR_McMahon (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland W,7-7 5 2-3 6 2 2 4 7
Estévez H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colomé 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bard 1 2 1 1 0 0
San Diego
Musgrove L,8-5 4 2-3 8 6 6 1 6
Martinez 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 1
Scott 2 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_Freeland (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

T_3:41. A_30,366 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|11 Minnesota Digital Government Summit
8|11 Catching Up: Financial Strategies for...
8|11 Okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories