Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 1:01 am
< a min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
7
14
7
1
9

Blackmon rf
5
2
2
0
0
1
.268

READ MORE
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 14 7 1 9
Blackmon rf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .268
Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Iglesias dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .313
Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .277
McMahon 2b 3 1 2 5 1 1 .241
Daza cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Montero 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .205
Hampson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Hilliard lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .181
Serven c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .236
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 3 5 9
Profar lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .255
Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .293
Soto rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Bell dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .303
Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272
Myers 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Nola c 3 1 3 1 1 0 .248
Kim ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248
a-Cronenworth ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Colorado 002 040 001_7 14 0
San Diego 000 002 001_3 9 0

a-popped out for Kim in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 9. 2B_McMahon (17), Iglesias (25), Daza (13), Soto (18). 3B_Soto (2). HR_McMahon (9), off Musgrove. RBIs_McMahon 5 (49), Iglesias 2 (39), Bell (58), Nola (28), Machado (60).

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, learn how organizations are curating the best digital experience for citizens and customers alike.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Daza); San Diego 5 (Soto, Machado 2, Bell, Cronenworth). RISP_Colorado 5 for 11; San Diego 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Soto. GIDP_Cron, Profar, Myers.

DP_Colorado 3 (Hampson, McMahon, Cron; Cron; Hampson, McMahon, Cron); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Drury, Myers).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 7-7 5 2-3 6 2 2 4 7 113 4.56
Estévez, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.62
Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.38
Colomé 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.32
Bard 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 2.04
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, L, 8-5 4 2-3 8 6 6 1 6 101 3.00
Martinez 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 37 3.44
Scott 2 3 1 1 0 2 25 5.06

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0. HBP_Freeland (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:41. A_30,366 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|11 Minnesota Digital Government Summit
8|11 Catching Up: Financial Strategies for...
8|11 Okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories