Colorado 7, San Diego 3

Colorado

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

7

14

7

1

9 Blackmon rf

5

2

2

0

0

1

.268 READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 14 7 1 9 Blackmon rf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .268 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Iglesias dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .313 Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .277 McMahon 2b 3 1 2 5 1 1 .241 Daza cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Montero 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .205 Hampson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Hilliard lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .181 Serven c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .236

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 9 3 5 9 Profar lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .293 Soto rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .249 Bell dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .303 Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272 Myers 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .197 Nola c 3 1 3 1 1 0 .248 Kim ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248 a-Cronenworth ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243

Colorado 002 040 001_7 14 0 San Diego 000 002 001_3 9 0

a-popped out for Kim in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 9. 2B_McMahon (17), Iglesias (25), Daza (13), Soto (18). 3B_Soto (2). HR_McMahon (9), off Musgrove. RBIs_McMahon 5 (49), Iglesias 2 (39), Bell (58), Nola (28), Machado (60).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Daza); San Diego 5 (Soto, Machado 2, Bell, Cronenworth). RISP_Colorado 5 for 11; San Diego 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Soto. GIDP_Cron, Profar, Myers.

DP_Colorado 3 (Hampson, McMahon, Cron; Cron; Hampson, McMahon, Cron); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Drury, Myers).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 7-7 5 2-3 6 2 2 4 7 113 4.56 Estévez, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.62 Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.38 Colomé 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.32 Bard 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 2.04

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 8-5 4 2-3 8 6 6 1 6 101 3.00 Martinez 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 37 3.44 Scott 2 3 1 1 0 2 25 5.06

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0. HBP_Freeland (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:41. A_30,366 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.