Colorado 7, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 11:58 pm
San Francisco

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

San Francisco Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 34 7 10 7
Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1
Slater ph-cf 2 0 1 2 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0
Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 2 1 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Montero dh 4 2 2 5
Ystrzemski cf-rf 2 1 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Joe lf 3 1 2 1
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Hilliard pr-lf 0 0 0 0
La Stella dh 2 0 0 0 Serven c 4 0 1 0
Davis ph-dh 1 1 0 0 Bernard cf 4 1 2 0
Bart c 3 0 0 1
San Francisco 000 001 300 4
Colorado 020 140 00x 7

LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Flores (25), Bernard (1), Iglesias (29). HR_Pederson (18), Montero 2 (3), Joe (6). SB_Slater (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood L,8-10 4 2-3 7 7 7 2 3
Young 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Ureña W,2-4 6 2-3 3 3 3 2 3
Gilbreath 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Estévez H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bard S,25-27 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_Gilbreath (Bart). WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:56. A_31,604 (50,445).

