Sports News

Colorado 7, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 11:58 pm
1 min read
      

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
4
5
4
4
7

Wade Jr. rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.190

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 5 4 4 7
Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190
b-Slater ph-cf 2 0 1 2 0 1 .267
Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .254
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Yastrzemski cf-rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .211
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222
La Stella dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
a-Davis ph-dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Bart c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .227
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 10 7 2 4
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .313
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Grichuk rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .265
Montero dh 4 2 2 5 0 0 .258
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Joe lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .243
1-Hilliard pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Serven c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Bernard cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
San Francisco 000 001 300_4 5 0
Colorado 020 140 00x_7 10 0

a-walked for La Stella in the 7th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 7th.

1-ran for Joe in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Flores (25), Bernard (1), Iglesias (29). HR_Pederson (18), off Ureña; Montero 2 (3), off Wood; Joe (6), off Wood. RBIs_Pederson (47), Bart (20), Slater 2 (28), Montero 5 (12), Joe (25), Iglesias (47). SB_Slater (10).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Pederson 2, Longoria, Slater); Colorado 2 (Bernard, Iglesias). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Crawford.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, L, 8-10 4 2-3 7 7 7 2 3 89 4.54
Young 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 1.12
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.61
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.40
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña, W, 2-4 6 2-3 3 3 3 2 3 94 4.71
Gilbreath 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.02
Estévez, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.01
Bard, S, 25-27 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.11

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-2. HBP_Gilbreath (Bart). WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:56. A_31,604 (50,445).

Top Stories