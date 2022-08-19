Colorado 7, San Francisco 4

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
4
5
4
4
7
Wade Jr. rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.190
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|7
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|b-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|La Stella dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Davis ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|2
|4
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Grichuk rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Montero dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.258
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Joe lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|1-Hilliard pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Serven c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Bernard cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|300_4
|5
|0
|Colorado
|020
|140
|00x_7
|10
|0
a-walked for La Stella in the 7th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 7th.
1-ran for Joe in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Flores (25), Bernard (1), Iglesias (29). HR_Pederson (18), off Ureña; Montero 2 (3), off Wood; Joe (6), off Wood. RBIs_Pederson (47), Bart (20), Slater 2 (28), Montero 5 (12), Joe (25), Iglesias (47). SB_Slater (10).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Pederson 2, Longoria, Slater); Colorado 2 (Bernard, Iglesias). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Colorado 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Crawford.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 8-10
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|3
|89
|4.54
|Young
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.12
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.61
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.40
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, W, 2-4
|6
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|94
|4.71
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.02
|Estévez, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.01
|Bard, S, 25-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|2.11
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-2. HBP_Gilbreath (Bart). WP_Leone.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:56. A_31,604 (50,445).
