Colorado 7, Texas 6

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hampson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Heim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bernard cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|300
|030
|000
|—
|6
|Colorado
|030
|010
|30x
|—
|7
E_Seager (16), Díaz (9). LOB_Texas 4, Colorado 5. 2B_García (25), Heim (20), Blackmon (19), Díaz (15). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (20), Lowe (19), Díaz (7), Cron (24). SB_García (20), Thompson (6).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Sborz H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burke L,6-3 BS,0-4
|1
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez
|6
|
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|Lawrence W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lamet H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bard S,26-29
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Dunning (Grichuk). WP_Dunning.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:37. A_28,533 (50,445).
