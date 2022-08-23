Colorado 7, Texas 6

Trending:
Texas Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 35 7 12 7
Semien 2b 5 2 2 2 McMahon 3b 4 1 0 0
Seager ss 3 2 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 3 Blackmon dh 4 0 3 1
García dh 4 0 2 1 Hampson pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 3
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 0 0
Duran 3b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 0
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 1 2 3
Heim ph 1 0 1 0 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0
Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 Bernard cf 4 1 3 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Texas 300 030 000 6
Colorado 030 010 30x 7

E_Seager (16), Díaz (9). LOB_Texas 4, Colorado 5. 2B_García (25), Heim (20), Blackmon (19), Díaz (15). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (20), Lowe (19), Díaz (7), Cron (24). SB_García (20), Thompson (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dunning 5 7 4 4 0 4
Sborz H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Burke L,6-3 BS,0-4 1 2 3 0 0 0
Hernández 1 2 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Márquez 6 8 6 6 1 7
Lawrence W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lamet H,2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bard S,26-29 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Dunning (Grichuk). WP_Dunning.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:37. A_28,533 (50,445).

