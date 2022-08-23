Colorado 7, Texas 6

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
6
9
6
2
13
Semien 2b
5
2
2
2
0
2
.236
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|2
|13
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|a-Heim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|0
|6
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|1-Hampson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Bernard cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Texas
|300
|030
|000_6
|9
|1
|Colorado
|030
|010
|30x_7
|12
|1
a-doubled for Viloria in the 9th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.
1-ran for Blackmon in the 7th.
E_Seager (16), Díaz (9). LOB_Texas 4, Colorado 5. 2B_García (25), Heim (20), Blackmon (19), Díaz (15). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (20), off Márquez; Lowe (19), off Márquez; Díaz (7), off Dunning; Cron (24), off Burke. RBIs_Semien 2 (63), Lowe 3 (57), García (77), Díaz 3 (36), Blackmon (70), Cron 3 (83). SB_García (20), Thompson (6). CS_Bernard (1), Díaz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun, Semien, Duran); Colorado 2 (Cron, Hilliard). RISP_Texas 2 for 9; Colorado 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Rodgers.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|72
|4.19
|Sborz, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.23
|Burke, L, 6-3, BS, 0-4
|1
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|26
|1.23
|Hernández
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.93
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez
|6
|
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|90
|5.22
|Lawrence, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|5.14
|Lamet, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|6.75
|Bard, S, 26-29
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.22
HBP_Dunning (Grichuk). WP_Dunning.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:37. A_28,533 (50,445).
