Colorado 7, Texas 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 2 13 Semien 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .236 Seager ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .254 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .292 García dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .255 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .208 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .291 Duran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 a-Heim ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .255 b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 12 7 0 6 McMahon 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .249 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Blackmon dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .270 1-Hampson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .222 Cron 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .270 Iglesias ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .308 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Díaz c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .235 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Bernard cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .323

Texas 300 030 000_6 9 1 Colorado 030 010 30x_7 12 1

a-doubled for Viloria in the 9th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.

1-ran for Blackmon in the 7th.

E_Seager (16), Díaz (9). LOB_Texas 4, Colorado 5. 2B_García (25), Heim (20), Blackmon (19), Díaz (15). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (20), off Márquez; Lowe (19), off Márquez; Díaz (7), off Dunning; Cron (24), off Burke. RBIs_Semien 2 (63), Lowe 3 (57), García (77), Díaz 3 (36), Blackmon (70), Cron 3 (83). SB_García (20), Thompson (6). CS_Bernard (1), Díaz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun, Semien, Duran); Colorado 2 (Cron, Hilliard). RISP_Texas 2 for 9; Colorado 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Rodgers.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 5 7 4 4 0 4 72 4.19 Sborz, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.23 Burke, L, 6-3, BS, 0-4 1 2 3 0 0 0 26 1.23 Hernández 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.93

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez 6 8 6 6 1 7 90 5.22 Lawrence, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 5.14 Lamet, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 6.75 Bard, S, 26-29 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.22

HBP_Dunning (Grichuk). WP_Dunning.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:37. A_28,533 (50,445).

