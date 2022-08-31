Columbus 1, Miami 0

Miami
0
0
—
0
Columbus
0
1
—
1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Columbus, Diaz, 2 (Moreira), 64th minute.
Goalies_Miami, Nick Marsman, Drake Callender; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Nagbe, Columbus, 29th; McVey, Miami, 52nd; Gregore, Miami, 73rd; Etienne, Columbus, 90th+3.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
A_18,034.
___
Lineups
Miami_Nick Marsman; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey (Kieran Gibbs, 70th), Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke (Indiana Vassilev, 70th), Gregore, Jean Mota, Robert Thomas Taylor (Emerson Rodriguez, 82nd); Gonzalo Higuain, Ariel Lassiter (Corentin Jean, 56th).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah (Jalil Anibaba, 85th), Steven Moreira, Will Sands; Artur (James Igbekeme, 75th), Luis Diaz (Josh Williams, 81st), Derick Etienne, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe; Cucho Hernandez.
