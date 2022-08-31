Trending:
Columbus 1, Miami 0

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 9:50 pm
Miami
0
0

0

Columbus
0
1

1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Columbus, Diaz, 2 (Moreira), 64th minute.

Miami 0 0 0
Columbus 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Columbus, Diaz, 2 (Moreira), 64th minute.

Goalies_Miami, Nick Marsman, Drake Callender; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Nagbe, Columbus, 29th; McVey, Miami, 52nd; Gregore, Miami, 73rd; Etienne, Columbus, 90th+3.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

A_18,034.

___

Lineups

Miami_Nick Marsman; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey (Kieran Gibbs, 70th), Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke (Indiana Vassilev, 70th), Gregore, Jean Mota, Robert Thomas Taylor (Emerson Rodriguez, 82nd); Gonzalo Higuain, Ariel Lassiter (Corentin Jean, 56th).

Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah (Jalil Anibaba, 85th), Steven Moreira, Will Sands; Artur (James Igbekeme, 75th), Luis Diaz (Josh Williams, 81st), Derick Etienne, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe; Cucho Hernandez.

