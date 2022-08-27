Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 9:51 pm
< a min read
      

Columbus
0
2

2

Cincinnati
1
1

2

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 16 (Acosta), 36th minute.

Second Half_2, Columbus, Etienne, 6 (Hernandez), 74th; 3, Cincinnati, Miazga, 2, 77th; 4, Columbus, Moreira, 1, 90th+6.

READ MORE

Columbus 0 2 2
Cincinnati 1 1 2

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 16 (Acosta), 36th minute.

Second Half_2, Columbus, Etienne, 6 (Hernandez), 74th; 3, Cincinnati, Miazga, 2, 77th; 4, Columbus, Moreira, 1, 90th+6.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Moreno, Cincinnati, 43rd; Degenek, Columbus, 47th.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Chris Elliott, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Will Sands (Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, 88th); Luis Diaz (Yaw Yeboah, 79th), Kevin Molino (Derick Etienne, 62nd), Aidan Morris (Erik Hurtado, 87th), Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez.

Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Alvas Powell; Luciano Acosta (Raymon Gaddis, 87th), Alvaro Barreal (John Nelson, 71st), Junior Moreno; Brenner (Dominique Badji, 83rd), Yuya Kubo (Allan Cruz, 71st), Brandon Vazquez (Sergio Santos, 82nd).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News