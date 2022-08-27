Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2

Columbus
0
2
—
2
Cincinnati
1
1
—
2
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 16 (Acosta), 36th minute.
Second Half_2, Columbus, Etienne, 6 (Hernandez), 74th; 3, Cincinnati, Miazga, 2, 77th; 4, Columbus, Moreira, 1, 90th+6.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Moreno, Cincinnati, 43rd; Degenek, Columbus, 47th.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Chris Elliott, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
Lineups
Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Will Sands (Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, 88th); Luis Diaz (Yaw Yeboah, 79th), Kevin Molino (Derick Etienne, 62nd), Aidan Morris (Erik Hurtado, 87th), Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez.
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Alvas Powell; Luciano Acosta (Raymon Gaddis, 87th), Alvaro Barreal (John Nelson, 71st), Junior Moreno; Brenner (Dominique Badji, 83rd), Yuya Kubo (Allan Cruz, 71st), Brandon Vazquez (Sergio Santos, 82nd).
