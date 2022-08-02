Columbus Crew take shutout streak into matchup against CF Montreal

CF Montreal (11-8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (7-5-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +108, Montreal +235, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with CF Montreal after putting together two straight shutout wins. The Crew are 6-3-6 against conference opponents. Lucas Zelarrayan paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with... READ MORE

CF Montreal (11-8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (7-5-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +108, Montreal +235, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with CF Montreal after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Crew are 6-3-6 against conference opponents. Lucas Zelarrayan paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. The Crew have scored 27 goals.

Montreal is 9-3-3 in conference matchups. Montreal ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 36 goals led by Romell Quioto with nine.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has five goals and four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals over the past 10 games.

Quioto has scored nine goals with three assists for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Montreal: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Artur (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

