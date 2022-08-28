Trending:
Connecticut 68, Chicago 63

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:06 pm
CONNECTICUT (68)

A.Thomas 6-16 0-1 12, Bonner 4-16 6-6 15, J.Jones 5-8 1-2 12, Hiedeman 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-12 0-0 6, B.Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Carrington 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 28-75 9-11 68.

CHICAGO (63)

Copper 5-10 2-4 13, Meesseman 4-11 0-0 10, Parker 7-16 2-2 19, Quigley 3-10 1-1 7, Vandersloot 2-8 0-0 5, Stevens 1-7 0-0 2, Allemand 1-2 0-0 3, Gardner 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 24-68 7-9...

Connecticut 19 15 20 14 68
Chicago 16 18 12 17 63

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 3-13 (J.Jones 1-1, Hiedeman 1-2, Bonner 1-6, A.Thomas 0-1, Carrington 0-1, Sims 0-1, Williams 0-1), Chicago 8-30 (Parker 3-9, Meesseman 2-4, Allemand 1-2, Copper 1-3, Vandersloot 1-4, Gardner 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Quigley 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 47 (A.Thomas 10), Chicago 36 (Parker 18). Assists_Connecticut 23 (A.Thomas 7), Chicago 20 (Meesseman 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 7, Chicago 14. A_8,955 (10,387)

