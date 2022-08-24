Trending:
Connecticut 73, Dallas 58

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 11:17 pm
CONNECTICUT (73)

A.Thomas 4-12 5-8 13, Bonner 7-20 6-8 21, J.Jones 5-10 1-1 11, Hiedeman 4-10 0-0 11, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, B.Jones 3-7 2-4 8, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 1-4 1-2 3, Clouden 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 27-76 15-23 73.

DALLAS (58)

Connecticut 15 19 23 16 73
Dallas 19 15 12 12 58

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 4-17 (Hiedeman 3-5, Bonner 1-5, J.Jones 0-1, Williams 0-1, Sims 0-2, Carrington 0-3), Dallas 4-17 (Mabrey 2-5, Gray 1-2, Burton 1-4, Harris 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Ogunbowale 0-2, Sabally 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 40 (J.Jones 10), Dallas 31 (McCowan 12). Assists_Connecticut 14 (Bonner 5), Dallas 14 (Burton, Gray 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 20, Dallas 18. A_5,016 (7,000)

