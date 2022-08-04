Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64

PHOENIX (64)
Cunningham 4-13 0-0 10, Peddy 4-14 2-2 13, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, DeShields 5-14 2-2 14, Diggins-Smith 5-15 5-8 16, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, S.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-4 0-0 3, Simms 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-69 9-12 64.
CONNECTICUT (77)
A.Thomas 4-10 1-2 9, Bonner 3-7 2-3 9, J.Jones 3-7 7-8 14, Hiedeman 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 5-14 0-2 11, B.Jones 3-6 7-8 13, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 3-12 2-2...
|Phoenix
|25
|20
|8
|11
|—
|64
|Connecticut
|28
|17
|15
|17
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-26 (Peddy 3-9, DeShields 2-5, Cunningham 2-7, Gustafson 1-1, Diggins-Smith 1-3, S.Thomas 0-1), Connecticut 6-19 (Hiedeman 2-4, Clouden 1-2, J.Jones 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bonner 1-4, Carrington 0-2, Sims 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Turner 12), Connecticut 54 (A.Thomas 13). Assists_Phoenix 18 (Turner 7), Connecticut 14 (A.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Connecticut 17. A_6,215 (9,323)
