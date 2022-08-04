Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 9:10 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (64)

Cunningham 4-13 0-0 10, Peddy 4-14 2-2 13, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, DeShields 5-14 2-2 14, Diggins-Smith 5-15 5-8 16, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, S.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-4 0-0 3, Simms 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-69 9-12 64.

CONNECTICUT (77)

A.Thomas 4-10 1-2 9, Bonner 3-7 2-3 9, J.Jones 3-7 7-8 14, Hiedeman 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 5-14 0-2 11, B.Jones 3-6 7-8 13, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 3-12 2-2...

READ MORE

PHOENIX (64)

Cunningham 4-13 0-0 10, Peddy 4-14 2-2 13, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, DeShields 5-14 2-2 14, Diggins-Smith 5-15 5-8 16, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, S.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-4 0-0 3, Simms 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-69 9-12 64.

CONNECTICUT (77)

A.Thomas 4-10 1-2 9, Bonner 3-7 2-3 9, J.Jones 3-7 7-8 14, Hiedeman 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 5-14 0-2 11, B.Jones 3-6 7-8 13, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 3-12 2-2 8, Clouden 1-6 0-0 3, Sims 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 19-25 77.

Phoenix 25 20 8 11 64
Connecticut 28 17 15 17 77

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-26 (Peddy 3-9, DeShields 2-5, Cunningham 2-7, Gustafson 1-1, Diggins-Smith 1-3, S.Thomas 0-1), Connecticut 6-19 (Hiedeman 2-4, Clouden 1-2, J.Jones 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bonner 1-4, Carrington 0-2, Sims 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Turner 12), Connecticut 54 (A.Thomas 13). Assists_Phoenix 18 (Turner 7), Connecticut 14 (A.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Connecticut 17. A_6,215 (9,323)

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|11 Minnesota Digital Government Summit
8|11 Catching Up: Financial Strategies for...
8|11 Okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories