Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63

PHOENIX (63)
Cunningham 5-14 2-3 15, Peddy 4-9 0-0 9, Turner 0-2 0-2 0, Diggins-Smith 5-15 5-5 15, Taurasi 0-6 0-0 0, Davis 4-5 1-2 10, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, S.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 3-6 0-0 7, Simms 2-6 3-4 7. Totals 23-64 11-16 63.
CONNECTICUT (87)
A.Thomas 5-13 0-1 10, Bonner 5-11 1-1 12, J.Jones 4-9 0-0 10, C.Williams 4-11 4-4 12, Hiedeman 6-9 0-0 16, B.Jones 5-8 1-4 11, Holmes 0-3 0-0...
READ MORE
PHOENIX (63)
Cunningham 5-14 2-3 15, Peddy 4-9 0-0 9, Turner 0-2 0-2 0, Diggins-Smith 5-15 5-5 15, Taurasi 0-6 0-0 0, Davis 4-5 1-2 10, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, S.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 3-6 0-0 7, Simms 2-6 3-4 7. Totals 23-64 11-16 63.
CONNECTICUT (87)
A.Thomas 5-13 0-1 10, Bonner 5-11 1-1 12, J.Jones 4-9 0-0 10, C.Williams 4-11 4-4 12, Hiedeman 6-9 0-0 16, B.Jones 5-8 1-4 11, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Carrington 4-7 4-5 12, Clouden 1-3 2-2 4, K.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-74 12-17 87.
|Phoenix
|13
|12
|20
|18
|—
|63
|Connecticut
|13
|22
|22
|30
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-27 (Cunningham 3-9, Davis 1-1, Gustafson 1-2, Peddy 1-4, Gray 0-1, Simms 0-1, Taurasi 0-4, Diggins-Smith 0-5), Connecticut 7-20 (Hiedeman 4-6, J.Jones 2-5, Bonner 1-3, Clouden 0-1, Holmes 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Carrington 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Turner 6), Connecticut 44 (A.Thomas 12). Assists_Phoenix 13 (Diggins-Smith, Peddy 4), Connecticut 24 (A.Thomas 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Connecticut 16. A_6,130 (9,323)
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.