Sports News

Connecticut 93, Dallas 68

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:12 pm
DALLAS (68)

Gray 7-11 2-6 17, Thornton 0-2 1-1 1, McCowan 2-6 3-6 7, Burton 1-4 0-0 2, Mabrey 5-13 0-0 11, Harrison 3-5 1-1 7, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 3-8 2-3 10, Dickey 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 26-63 11-19 68.

CONNECTICUT (93)

A.Thomas 7-11 1-2 15, Bonner 4-10 2-2 12, J.Jones 5-10 7-8 19, Hiedeman 3-6 1-2 8, Williams 5-12 0-0 10, B.Jones 3-5 2-2 8, Holmes 0-0 0-0

DALLAS (68)

Gray 7-11 2-6 17, Thornton 0-2 1-1 1, McCowan 2-6 3-6 7, Burton 1-4 0-0 2, Mabrey 5-13 0-0 11, Harrison 3-5 1-1 7, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 3-8 2-3 10, Dickey 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 26-63 11-19 68.

CONNECTICUT (93)

A.Thomas 7-11 1-2 15, Bonner 4-10 2-2 12, J.Jones 5-10 7-8 19, Hiedeman 3-6 1-2 8, Williams 5-12 0-0 10, B.Jones 3-5 2-2 8, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 6-10 1-1 13, Clouden 1-1 0-0 2, Sims 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-71 14-17 93.

Dallas 19 18 13 18 68
Connecticut 22 25 21 25 93

3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-20 (Sabally 2-5, Mabrey 1-3, Gray 1-4, Harris 1-4, Kuier 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Burton 0-2), Connecticut 5-14 (Bonner 2-4, J.Jones 2-4, Hiedeman 1-2, Carrington 0-1, Sims 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 28 (Gray, Harris, McCowan 5), Connecticut 35 (A.Thomas 10). Assists_Dallas 11 (Burton, Harris 3), Connecticut 25 (A.Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 15, Connecticut 13. A_4,797 (9,323)

