Cordova scores as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 11:46 pm
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.

Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).

RSL next plays on Sunday against Los...

RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

