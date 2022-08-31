Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:18 pm
< a min read
      

D.C. United
1
1

2

New York City FC
1
0

1

First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 9 (Durkin), 24th minute; 2, New York City FC, Heber, 7 (Amundsen), 27th.

Second Half_3, D.C. United, Birnbaum, 2 (Rodriguez), 57th.

...

READ MORE

D.C. United 1 1 2
New York City FC 1 0 1

First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 9 (Durkin), 24th minute; 2, New York City FC, Heber, 7 (Amundsen), 27th.

Second Half_3, D.C. United, Birnbaum, 2 (Rodriguez), 57th.

Goalies_D.C. United, David Ochoa, Jon Kempin; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Odoi-Atsem, D.C. United, 22nd; Rodriguez, D.C. United, 25th; Acevedo, New York City FC, 56th; Amundsen, New York City FC, 62nd; Latinovich, New York City FC, 69th; Benteke, D.C. United, 90th+3.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Brian Poeschel, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_John Griggs.

A_8,113.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_David Ochoa; Steven Birnbaum, Andy Najar, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines; Chris Durkin, Victor Palsson, Martin Rodriguez (Ravel Morrison, 81st), Russell Canouse; Miguel Berry (Kristian Fletcher, 88th), Ola Kamara (Christian Benteke, 73rd).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Matias Pellegrini, 75th), Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray, Anton Tinnerholm (Vuk Latinovich, 38th); Nicolas Acevedo, Justin Haak (Gedion Zelalem, 64th), Santiago Rodriguez; Heber (Maxi Moralez, 64th), Gabriel Pereira (Thiago, 64th), Talles Magno.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories