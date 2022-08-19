D.C. United takes on the Philadelphia Union in conference action

Philadelphia Union (13-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (6-15-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +120, DC United +215, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United and the Philadelphia Union meet in Eastern Conference play. ... ... READ MORE

Philadelphia Union (13-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (6-15-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +120, DC United +215, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United and the Philadelphia Union meet in Eastern Conference play.

United is 5-11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a 1-4-0 record in games it scores just one goal.

The Union are 10-3-6 in conference play. The Union rank fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 134 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Union won the last meeting 7-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has seven goals and one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has five goals over the past 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has 12 goals and two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Union: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

