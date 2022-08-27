D.C. United tries to end road losing streak in matchup with Atlanta United

DC United (6-16-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (7-10-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -208, DC United +490, Draw +354; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits Atlanta United looking to end a five-game road slide.

Atlanta is 4-7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a -4 goal differential, scoring 36 goals while allowing 40.

D.C. United is 5-12-4 in Eastern Conference games. D.C. United has a -27 goal differential, scoring 28 goals while giving up 55.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Atlanta won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has scored six goals with five assists for Atlanta. Ronaldo Cisneros has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Ola Kamara has seven goals and one assist for D.C. United. Taxiarchis Fountas has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta: 2-3-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

D.C. United: 1-7-2, averaging 0.5 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta: Dylan Castanheira (injured), George Campbell (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

D.C. United: Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Brad Smith (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

