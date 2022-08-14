Dallas 116, Los Angeles 88

DALLAS (116)
Gray 5-9 0-0 14, Thornton 6-6 3-4 15, McCowan 9-13 6-8 24, Burton 2-5 3-3 7, Mabrey 10-13 2-2 27, Kuier 0-3 2-2 2, Collier 3-5 1-3 7, Dickey 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 6-7 4-5 18. Totals 42-64 21-27 116.
LOS ANGELES (88)
Samuelson 2-8 0-0 5, Sykes 13-17 6-7 35, Nelson-Ododa 2-7 4-6 8, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Canada 2-4 2-2 6, Walker 3-8 1-1 8, Carter 4-11 5-6 13, Smith 4-11...
|Dallas
|25
|41
|26
|24
|—
|116
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|27
|32
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-22 (Mabrey 5-8, Gray 4-7, Harris 2-3, Kuier 0-1, Burton 0-3), Los Angeles 8-24 (Sykes 3-4, Smith 2-5, Brown 1-4, Walker 1-5, Samuelson 1-6). Fouled Out_Dallas None, Los Angeles 2 (Carter, Nelson-Ododa). Rebounds_Dallas 32 (McCowan 8), Los Angeles 23 (Walker 6). Assists_Dallas 33 (Harris 11), Los Angeles 17 (Canada, Sykes 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Los Angeles 23. A_7,245 (18,997)
