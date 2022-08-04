Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dallas 82, Las Vegas 80

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 10:08 pm
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (80)

Hamby 2-5 0-0 4, Young 7-14 3-3 19, Wilson 6-14 0-0 12, C.Gray 11-17 1-1 28, Plum 4-12 4-4 15, Plaisance 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 8-8 80.

DALLAS (82)

A.Gray 4-10 2-2 12, Thornton 4-12 0-0 9, McCowan 7-18 7-11 21, Burton 0-2 0-0 0, Mabrey 6-13 1-1 15, Harrison 4-6 0-0 8, Kuier 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 7-8 0-0 15. Totals 33-70...

READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (80)

Hamby 2-5 0-0 4, Young 7-14 3-3 19, Wilson 6-14 0-0 12, C.Gray 11-17 1-1 28, Plum 4-12 4-4 15, Plaisance 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 8-8 80.

DALLAS (82)

A.Gray 4-10 2-2 12, Thornton 4-12 0-0 9, McCowan 7-18 7-11 21, Burton 0-2 0-0 0, Mabrey 6-13 1-1 15, Harrison 4-6 0-0 8, Kuier 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 7-8 0-0 15. Totals 33-70 10-14 82.

Las Vegas 17 18 23 22 80
Dallas 24 18 22 18 82

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 10-33 (C.Gray 5-8, Plum 3-10, Young 2-6, Hamby 0-2, Williams 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Plaisance 0-3), Dallas 6-18 (A.Gray 2-4, Mabrey 2-5, Harris 1-2, Thornton 1-6, Burton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 32 (Wilson 9), Dallas 37 (McCowan 16). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Plum 7), Dallas 22 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Dallas 12. A_3,492 (7,000)

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|11 Minnesota Digital Government Summit
8|11 Catching Up: Financial Strategies for...
8|11 Okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories