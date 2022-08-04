Dallas 82, Las Vegas 80

LAS VEGAS (80)
Hamby 2-5 0-0 4, Young 7-14 3-3 19, Wilson 6-14 0-0 12, C.Gray 11-17 1-1 28, Plum 4-12 4-4 15, Plaisance 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 8-8 80.
DALLAS (82)
A.Gray 4-10 2-2 12, Thornton 4-12 0-0 9, McCowan 7-18 7-11 21, Burton 0-2 0-0 0, Mabrey 6-13 1-1 15, Harrison 4-6 0-0 8, Kuier 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 7-8 0-0 15. Totals 33-70...
|Las Vegas
|17
|18
|23
|22
|—
|80
|Dallas
|24
|18
|22
|18
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 10-33 (C.Gray 5-8, Plum 3-10, Young 2-6, Hamby 0-2, Williams 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Plaisance 0-3), Dallas 6-18 (A.Gray 2-4, Mabrey 2-5, Harris 1-2, Thornton 1-6, Burton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 32 (Wilson 9), Dallas 37 (McCowan 16). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Plum 7), Dallas 22 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Dallas 12. A_3,492 (7,000)
