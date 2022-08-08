Dallas 86, New York 77

NEW YORK (77)
Allen 1-5 0-0 2, Onyenwere 2-5 0-0 5, Dolson 2-5 0-0 4, Dangerfield 2-5 0-0 4, Ionescu 8-21 12-12 32, Laney 2-5 0-0 4, Willoughby 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 2-2 0-0 4, Johannes 7-11 0-0 19, Whitcomb 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-62 12-12 77.
DALLAS (86)
Gray 7-14 1-1 18, Thornton 3-8 3-4 9, McCowan 7-9 2-4 16, Burton 1-2 0-0 3, Mabrey 11-18 6-7 31, Harrison 1-5 0-0 2, Kuier 0-3...
|New York
|13
|25
|26
|13
|—
|77
|Dallas
|24
|20
|19
|23
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_New York 11-30 (Johannes 5-8, Ionescu 4-11, Whitcomb 1-3, Onyenwere 1-4, Dangerfield 0-1, Dolson 0-1, Allen 0-2), Dallas 8-22 (Gray 3-6, Mabrey 3-6, Burton 1-2, Harris 1-4, Kuier 0-1, Thornton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 28 (Ionescu 7), Dallas 31 (McCowan 9). Assists_New York 15 (Ionescu 4), Dallas 15 (Gray, Mabrey 4). Total Fouls_New York 17, Dallas 15. A_3,036 (7,000)
