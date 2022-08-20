Dallas faces Nashville following shutout victory

FC Dallas (11-7-9, third in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (8-9-9, seventh in the Western Conference) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -120, FC Dallas +309, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Philadelphia Union 1-0, Dallas visits Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

