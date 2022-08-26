Dallas takes home winning streak into matchup with Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (10-8-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (11-8-9, third in the Western Conference) Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -105, Real Salt Lake +267, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Real Salt Lake looking to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

Dallas is 9-6-5 in Western Conference play. Alan Velasco leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four. Dallas has scored 39 goals.

RSL is 8-6-6 in conference play. RSL ranks eighth in the league allowing just 35 goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Dallas won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Velasco has scored four goals and added four assists for Dallas. Sebastian Lletget has two assists over the last 10 games.

Sergio Cordova has seven goals and one assist for RSL. Jefferson Savarino has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

RSL: 2-4-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Brandon Servania (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured), Facundo Quignon (injured).

RSL: Tate Schmitt (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

