On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davies, Alfredsson share US Senior Women’s Open lead

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 6:39 pm
< a min read
      

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, eagled the par-5 16th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. She matched Aldredsson at 4-under 215 on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won...

READ MORE

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, eagled the par-5 16th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. She matched Aldredsson at 4-under 215 on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, had a 75.

Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year at Brooklawn, was a stroke back with Jill McGill and Leta Lindley. Sorenstam shot 73, McGill 71 and Lindley 75.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News