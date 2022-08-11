Trending:
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 3:55 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies after Paul DeJong had four hits against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Colorado has gone 31-28 in home games and 49-64 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .265, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 26-29 record on the road and a 61-49 record overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .415.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias is 10th on the Rockies with a .318 batting average, and has 27 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 43 RBI. Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 26 home runs while slugging .605. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-37 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .306 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .278 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
