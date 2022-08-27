Detroit 11, Texas 2

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
11
18
11
3
6
Greene cf
6
1
2
0
0
2
.248
|Reyes lf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.224
|Carpenter lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Haase dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.236
|W.Castro rf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Clemens 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.199
|Barnhart c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Short 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|3
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Mathias dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.524
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Detroit
|220
|012
|013_11
|18
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|001_2
|9
|0
LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 7. 2B_Reyes 2 (14), Greene (12), Candelario (13), W.Castro (15). HR_Candelario (11), off Keuchel; Haase (9), off Sborz; García (21), off Norris. RBIs_Báez 2 (47), W.Castro (24), Reyes (24), Haase 3 (35), Candelario 3 (37), Short (1), Lowe (64), García (79). CS_Báez (2). SF_Reyes, Haase, Short.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Reyes 3, Candelario 2); Texas 2 (Thompson, Duran). RISP_Detroit 6 for 16; Texas 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Haase, W.Castro, H.Castro, Báez. LIDP_Taveras, Heim. GIDP_Lowe, Seager.
DP_Detroit 4 (H.Castro; Báez, Candelario, H.Castro; Short; Short, Báez, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 3-3
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2
|78
|3.60
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.78
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.26
|Norris
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.09
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 2-8
|5
|1-3
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|96
|8.84
|Santana
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|5.70
|Sborz
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|35
|6.45
|Martin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.74
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Martin 2-1. HBP_Norris (Heim). WP_Sborz. PB_Barnhart (2).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Will Little.
T_3:00. A_34,357 (40,300).
