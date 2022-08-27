Trending:
Detroit 11, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:27 pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 11 18 11 3 6
Greene cf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .248
Reyes lf-rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .283
Báez ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .224
Carpenter lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Haase dh 3 1 2 3 1 0 .236
W.Castro rf-2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .247
H.Castro 1b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .284
Clemens 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .151
Candelario 3b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .199
Barnhart c 5 1 3 0 0 0 .217
Short 2b-ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 9 2 3 8
Semien 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .237
Seager ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Lowe 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .299
García rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .258
Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Mathias dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .524
Duran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Thompson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258
Detroit 220 012 013_11 18 0
Texas 100 000 001_2 9 0

LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 7. 2B_Reyes 2 (14), Greene (12), Candelario (13), W.Castro (15). HR_Candelario (11), off Keuchel; Haase (9), off Sborz; García (21), off Norris. RBIs_Báez 2 (47), W.Castro (24), Reyes (24), Haase 3 (35), Candelario 3 (37), Short (1), Lowe (64), García (79). CS_Báez (2). SF_Reyes, Haase, Short.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Reyes 3, Candelario 2); Texas 2 (Thompson, Duran). RISP_Detroit 6 for 16; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Haase, W.Castro, H.Castro, Báez. LIDP_Taveras, Heim. GIDP_Lowe, Seager.

DP_Detroit 4 (H.Castro; Báez, Candelario, H.Castro; Short; Short, Báez, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 3-3 6 6 1 1 3 2 78 3.60
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.78
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.26
Norris 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 3.09
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 2-8 5 1-3 11 7 7 1 1 96 8.84
Santana 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 5.70
Sborz 1 5 4 4 1 2 35 6.45
Martin 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.74

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Martin 2-1. HBP_Norris (Heim). WP_Sborz. PB_Barnhart (2).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Will Little.

T_3:00. A_34,357 (40,300).

