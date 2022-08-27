Detroit 11, Texas 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|11
|18
|11
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|
|Greene cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes lf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Carpenter lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Haase dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro rf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Mathias dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Clemens 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Short 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|220
|012
|013
|—
|11
|Texas
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
DP_Detroit 4, Texas 0. LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 7. 2B_Reyes 2 (14), Greene (12), Candelario (13), W.Castro (15). HR_Candelario (11), Haase (9), García (21). SF_Reyes (2), Haase (3), Short (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez W,3-3
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norris
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel L,2-8
|5
|1-3
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|Santana
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sborz
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Martin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Sborz pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Norris (Heim). WP_Sborz.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Will Little.
T_3:00. A_34,357 (40,300).
