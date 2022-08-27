Trending:
Detroit 11, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:27 pm
Detroit

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

Detroit Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 11 18 11 Totals 32 2 9 2
Greene cf 6 1 2 0 Semien 2b 3 1 1 0
Reyes lf-rf 5 2 2 1 Seager ss 3 0 1 0
Báez ss 4 2 2 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 2 1
Carpenter lf 0 0 0 0 García rf 4 1 2 1
Haase dh 3 1 2 3 Heim c 3 0 0 0
W.Castro rf-2b 5 1 2 1 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0
H.Castro 1b 5 1 3 0 Mathias dh 3 0 2 0
Clemens 1b 0 0 0 0 Duran 3b 4 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 5 2 2 3 Thompson lf 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 5 1 3 0
Short 2b-ss 3 0 0 1
Detroit 220 012 013 11
Texas 100 000 001 2

DP_Detroit 4, Texas 0. LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 7. 2B_Reyes 2 (14), Greene (12), Candelario (13), W.Castro (15). HR_Candelario (11), Haase (9), García (21). SF_Reyes (2), Haase (3), Short (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Rodriguez W,3-3 6 6 1 1 3 2
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 3
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Norris 1 2 1 1 0 2
Texas
Keuchel L,2-8 5 1-3 11 7 7 1 1
Santana 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Sborz 1 5 4 4 1 2
Martin 1 2 0 0 0 0

Sborz pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Norris (Heim). WP_Sborz.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Will Little.

T_3:00. A_34,357 (40,300).

