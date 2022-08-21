Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clemens 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Detroit
|100
|210
|00x
|—
|4
E_Barnhart (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Velazquez (8), W.Castro (13), Clemens (4), Greene (11). 3B_Adell (1), Reyes (2). HR_Greene (4). SB_Baddoo (4).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani L,10-8
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Herget
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wantz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez W,2-3
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Herget (W.Castro). WP_Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:56. A_23,064 (41,083).
