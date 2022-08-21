On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 5:05 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA,...

READ MORE

Los Angeles Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 30 4 7 4
Ohtani p-dh 1 0 0 0 Greene cf 2 2 2 1
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 Reyes rf 4 0 1 2
Trout cf 3 0 2 0 Báez ss 3 0 0 0
Suzuki ph-dh 2 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0
Rengifo 3b 4 0 0 0 Carpenter dh 4 0 0 0
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0
Adell lf 3 0 1 0 Clemens 3b 4 0 1 1
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 0 1 0 Baddoo lf 2 1 1 0
Velazquez ss 4 0 2 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0
Detroit 100 210 00x 4

E_Barnhart (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Velazquez (8), W.Castro (13), Clemens (4), Greene (11). 3B_Adell (1), Reyes (2). HR_Greene (4). SB_Baddoo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani L,10-8 4 5 3 3 4 2
Herget 2 2 1 1 0 1
Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Rodriguez W,2-3 5 4 0 0 3 5
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 0
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Herget (W.Castro). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

T_2:56. A_23,064 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News