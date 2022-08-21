On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 5:05 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
0
7
0
3
8

Ohtani p-dh
1
0
0
0
1
1
.265

READ MORE
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 3 8
Ohtani p-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Trout cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .270
a-Suzuki ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Rengifo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Adell lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220
Stassi c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .199
Velazquez ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .188
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 4 4 6
Greene cf 2 2 2 1 2 0 .234
Reyes rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .275
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Carpenter dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Clemens 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .144
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Baddoo lf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .193
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 7 0
Detroit 100 210 00x_4 7 1

a-flied out for Ohtani in the 5th.

E_Barnhart (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Velazquez (8), W.Castro (13), Clemens (4), Greene (11). 3B_Adell (1), Reyes (2). HR_Greene (4), off Ohtani. RBIs_Greene (24), Reyes 2 (21), Clemens (10). SB_Baddoo (4).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo 2, Walsh, Ward); Detroit 4 (Reyes 2, Báez, Barnhart). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Detroit 2 for 8.

GIDP_Fletcher.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ward, Rengifo, Ward); Detroit 1 (Clemens, Báez, H.Castro).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani, L, 10-8 4 5 3 3 4 2 85 2.83
Herget 2 2 1 1 0 1 28 2.96
Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.15
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 9.39
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 2-3 5 4 0 0 3 5 78 3.89
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.75
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 2.87
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.10
Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.02

HBP_Herget (W.Castro). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:56. A_23,064 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News