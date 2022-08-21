Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
0
7
0
3
8
Ohtani p-dh
1
0
0
0
1
1
.265
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|3
|8
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|a-Suzuki ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|6
|
|Greene cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.234
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Clemens 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.144
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
|Detroit
|100
|210
|00x_4
|7
|1
a-flied out for Ohtani in the 5th.
E_Barnhart (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Velazquez (8), W.Castro (13), Clemens (4), Greene (11). 3B_Adell (1), Reyes (2). HR_Greene (4), off Ohtani. RBIs_Greene (24), Reyes 2 (21), Clemens (10). SB_Baddoo (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo 2, Walsh, Ward); Detroit 4 (Reyes 2, Báez, Barnhart). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Detroit 2 for 8.
GIDP_Fletcher.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ward, Rengifo, Ward); Detroit 1 (Clemens, Báez, H.Castro).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, L, 10-8
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|85
|2.83
|Herget
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|2.96
|Wantz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.15
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|9.39
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 2-3
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|78
|3.89
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.75
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.87
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.10
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.02
HBP_Herget (W.Castro). WP_Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:56. A_23,064 (41,083).
