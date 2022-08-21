Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 7 0 3 8 Ohtani p-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Trout cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .270 a-Suzuki ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Rengifo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Adell lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .227 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Stassi c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Velazquez ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .188

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 4 4 6 Greene cf 2 2 2 1 2 0 .234 Reyes rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .275 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Carpenter dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Clemens 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .144 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Baddoo lf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .193

Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 7 0 Detroit 100 210 00x_4 7 1

a-flied out for Ohtani in the 5th.

E_Barnhart (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Velazquez (8), W.Castro (13), Clemens (4), Greene (11). 3B_Adell (1), Reyes (2). HR_Greene (4), off Ohtani. RBIs_Greene (24), Reyes 2 (21), Clemens (10). SB_Baddoo (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo 2, Walsh, Ward); Detroit 4 (Reyes 2, Báez, Barnhart). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Detroit 2 for 8.

GIDP_Fletcher.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ward, Rengifo, Ward); Detroit 1 (Clemens, Báez, H.Castro).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani, L, 10-8 4 5 3 3 4 2 85 2.83 Herget 2 2 1 1 0 1 28 2.96 Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.15 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 9.39

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 2-3 5 4 0 0 3 5 78 3.89 Vest 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.75 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 24 2.87 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.10 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.02

HBP_Herget (W.Castro). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:56. A_23,064 (41,083).

