Sports News

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 30 3 7 3
Greene cf 5 0 2 2 Arraez 2b 5 1 1 0
Báez ss 4 0 2 1 Correa ss 2 1 0 0
H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 Polanco dh 3 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Gordon cf 1 0 1 2
Haase c 4 1 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
W.Castro rf 2 1 0 0 Cave lf 3 0 2 0
Schoop 2b 3 2 1 1 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0
Baddoo lf 3 1 1 1 Contreras rf 3 1 1 1
Beckham ph 1 0 0 0
Detroit 000 020 300 5
Minnesota 002 010 000 3

DP_Detroit 3, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Báez (21), Schoop (16), Greene (7), Cave (1). HR_Contreras (1). SB_W.Castro (6). SF_Gordon 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Manning 5 5 3 3 4 1
Foley W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Chafin H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez H,7 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soto S,20-22 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Archer 4 1-3 2 2 2 3 8
Moran 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Pagán H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jax L,5-3 BS,1-5 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Megill 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:10. A_23,394 (38,544).

Top Stories