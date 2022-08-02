Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Contreras rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beckham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|020
|300
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 3, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Báez (21), Schoop (16), Greene (7), Cave (1). HR_Contreras (1). SB_W.Castro (6). SF_Gordon 2 (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Foley W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chafin H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto S,20-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Moran
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jax L,5-3 BS,1-5
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Megill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:10. A_23,394 (38,544).
