Sports News

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
1
8
1
2
13

La Stella dh
4
0
2
1
0
0
.253

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 2 13
La Stella dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253
b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Wade Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175
c-Wynns ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Pederson lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .257
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .259
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Yastrzemski cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .211
a-Slater ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Bart c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 6 3 13
Greene cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Reyes rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .279
Clemens 2b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .151
H.Castro 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .280
W.Castro ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .247
Carpenter dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .195
Barnhart c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .208
Baddoo lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .190
San Francisco 000 000 100_1 8 0
Detroit 000 060 00x_6 8 0

a-walked for Yastrzemski in the 9th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 9th. c-lined out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Pederson (17), Barnhart (7), W.Castro (14). RBIs_La Stella (13), Reyes 2 (23), Clemens (11), H.Castro (30), W.Castro 2 (23). SB_Yastrzemski (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 2, Estrada 2, Flores, Longoria); Detroit 3 (W.Castro 2, Carpenter). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 13; Detroit 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_La Stella 2, Wade Jr., Crawford, H.Castro.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, L, 11-7 4 2-3 5 6 6 3 6 89 3.33
Szapucki 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 16.88
Young 1 2 0 0 0 3 22 1.93
Littell 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.46
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning, W, 1-1 6 5 0 0 0 8 95 2.37
Vest 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 3.86
Lange 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.47
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Szapucki 2-2. HBP_Lange (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_17,400 (41,083).

