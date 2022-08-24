Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
1
8
1
2
13
La Stella dh READ MORE
4
0
2
1
0
0
.253
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|2
|13
|
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|c-Wynns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Slater ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Bart c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|3
|13
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Clemens 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.151
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100_1
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|060
|00x_6
|8
|0
a-walked for Yastrzemski in the 9th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 9th. c-lined out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Pederson (17), Barnhart (7), W.Castro (14). RBIs_La Stella (13), Reyes 2 (23), Clemens (11), H.Castro (30), W.Castro 2 (23). SB_Yastrzemski (5).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 2, Estrada 2, Flores, Longoria); Detroit 3 (W.Castro 2, Carpenter). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 13; Detroit 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_La Stella 2, Wade Jr., Crawford, H.Castro.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 11-7
|4
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|3
|6
|89
|3.33
|Szapucki
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|16.88
|Young
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.93
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.46
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, W, 1-1
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|95
|2.37
|Vest
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.47
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.96
Inherited runners-scored_Szapucki 2-2. HBP_Lange (Longoria).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:53. A_17,400 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.