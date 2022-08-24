Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 2 13 La Stella dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175 c-Wynns ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Pederson lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .257 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Yastrzemski cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .211 a-Slater ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Bart c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 8 6 3 13 Greene cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Reyes rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .279 Clemens 2b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .151 H.Castro 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .280 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .247 Carpenter dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .195 Barnhart c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .208 Baddoo lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .190

San Francisco 000 000 100_1 8 0 Detroit 000 060 00x_6 8 0

a-walked for Yastrzemski in the 9th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 9th. c-lined out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Pederson (17), Barnhart (7), W.Castro (14). RBIs_La Stella (13), Reyes 2 (23), Clemens (11), H.Castro (30), W.Castro 2 (23). SB_Yastrzemski (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 2, Estrada 2, Flores, Longoria); Detroit 3 (W.Castro 2, Carpenter). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 13; Detroit 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_La Stella 2, Wade Jr., Crawford, H.Castro.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, L, 11-7 4 2-3 5 6 6 3 6 89 3.33 Szapucki 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 16.88 Young 1 2 0 0 0 3 22 1.93 Littell 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.46

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manning, W, 1-1 6 5 0 0 0 8 95 2.37 Vest 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 3.86 Lange 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.47 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Szapucki 2-2. HBP_Lange (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_17,400 (41,083).

