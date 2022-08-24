On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

San Francisco

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

San Francisco Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 32 6 8 6
La Stella dh 4 0 2 1 Greene cf 4 0 1 0
Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf 4 1 2 2
Wade Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Clemens 2b 3 1 1 1
Wynns ph 1 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 4 1 1 1
Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 2
Pederson lf 3 0 2 0 Carpenter dh 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 1 1 0
Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 2 1 0 0
Yastrzemski cf 3 1 2 0
Slater ph 0 0 0 0
Bart c 4 0 2 0
San Francisco 000 000 100 1
Detroit 000 060 00x 6

LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Pederson (17), Barnhart (7), W.Castro (14). SB_Yastrzemski (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb L,11-7 4 2-3 5 6 6 3 6
Szapucki 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Young 1 2 0 0 0 3
Littell 1 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Manning W,1-1 6 5 0 0 0 8
Vest 1 3 1 1 0 2
Lange 1 0 0 0 1 2
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Lange (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_17,400 (41,083).

Top Stories