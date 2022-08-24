Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

San Francisco
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wynns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Slater ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Detroit
|000
|060
|00x
|—
|6
LOB_San Francisco 10, Detroit 5. 2B_Pederson (17), Barnhart (7), W.Castro (14). SB_Yastrzemski (5).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb L,11-7
|4
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|3
|6
|Szapucki
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Young
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manning W,1-1
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Vest
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Lange (Longoria).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:53. A_17,400 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.