Detroit 7, Cleveland 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 7 15 7 1 9 Greene cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .236 Reyes rf 5 0 3 2 0 1 .270 W.Castro ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .246 Báez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .227 H.Castro 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Schoop 2b 5 2 2 1 0 3 .203 Carpenter lf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .267 Barnhart c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .208 Clemens 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .127

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 2 5 Kwan lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .297 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Naylor 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .242 Giménez 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .312 Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .305 Benson cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .136 Maile c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .235 Freeman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222

Detroit 010 022 020_7 15 0 Cleveland 000 300 101_5 8 1

E_Gonzalez (4). LOB_Detroit 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Carpenter (1), Gonzalez (17). HR_Schoop (9), off Morgan; Carpenter (1), off Morgan; Giménez (14), off Garcia; Maile (2), off Garcia. RBIs_Barnhart 2 (13), Reyes 2 (17), W.Castro (19), Schoop (33), Carpenter (1), Giménez 2 (56), Maile 2 (13), Kwan (30). CS_W.Castro (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, H.Castro); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Maile). RISP_Detroit 4 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Benson. GIDP_Báez, Freeman, Rosario.

DP_Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro; Clemens, Schoop, H.Castro; W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, W, 1-0 6 5 3 3 0 5 88 3.29 Cisnero, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 20 2.16 Jiménez, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.43 Lange, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.06 Soto, S, 21-23 1 2 1 1 0 0 8 3.24

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Curry 5 8 3 3 1 3 72 5.40 Morgan, L, 4-3 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 4.25 Shaw 1 4 2 2 0 2 31 5.40 Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.09 Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Hentges 2-1. HBP_Garcia 2 (Benson,Freeman). WP_Garcia, Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:01. A_16,980 (34,788).

