Detroit 7, Cleveland 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|7
|15
|7
|1
|9
|
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Báez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.203
|Carpenter lf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Clemens 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|5
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Naylor 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.312
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Benson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|Maile c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Freeman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Detroit
|010
|022
|020_7
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|300
|101_5
|8
|1
E_Gonzalez (4). LOB_Detroit 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Carpenter (1), Gonzalez (17). HR_Schoop (9), off Morgan; Carpenter (1), off Morgan; Giménez (14), off Garcia; Maile (2), off Garcia. RBIs_Barnhart 2 (13), Reyes 2 (17), W.Castro (19), Schoop (33), Carpenter (1), Giménez 2 (56), Maile 2 (13), Kwan (30). CS_W.Castro (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, H.Castro); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Maile). RISP_Detroit 4 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rosario, Benson. GIDP_Báez, Freeman, Rosario.
DP_Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro; Clemens, Schoop, H.Castro; W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 1-0
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|88
|3.29
|Cisnero, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|2.16
|Jiménez, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.43
|Lange, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.06
|Soto, S, 21-23
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.24
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curry
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|72
|5.40
|Morgan, L, 4-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.25
|Shaw
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|31
|5.40
|Hentges
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.09
|Sandlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Hentges 2-1. HBP_Garcia 2 (Benson,Freeman). WP_Garcia, Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:01. A_16,980 (34,788).
